Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.51, 933,490 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 565,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

