CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,031 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 286,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 211,878 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,141,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,300,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 199,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 146,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 76,950 shares of company stock worth $1,188,085. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

