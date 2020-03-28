Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHDN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

