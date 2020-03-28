ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 5.8% This Week

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $728,342.55 and approximately $7,435.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, BigONE, Coinnest and Binance. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031265 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000707 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,626.70 or 0.99865728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068523 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000738 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EXX, LBank, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, BigONE, Coinnest and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

