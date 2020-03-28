Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 485.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 49.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 162.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $439.70 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $343.15 and a one year high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $483.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

