Charles D. Montgomery Sells 16,667 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Charles D. Montgomery sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $178,670.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $11.20 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $41.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

