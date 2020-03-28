Castle (CSTL) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $64,016.31 and $34.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,249,749 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

