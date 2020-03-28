Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 357.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,570 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Caretrust REIT worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,546,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,461,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,693 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,943,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Caretrust REIT by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 560,572 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

