Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cardtronics worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cardtronics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 130,366 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cardtronics by 9,726.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 75,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ CATM opened at $22.34 on Friday. Cardtronics PLC has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.