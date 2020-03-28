Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $416,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,133,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.85 million, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

