Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $745.43 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. Cardano has a total market cap of $745.43 million and approximately $82.34 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018873 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.89 or 0.02726060 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007928 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006372 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, OKEx, Cryptopia, Bitbns, DragonEX, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Coinbe, Huobi, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Exmo, Cryptohub, ABCC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, OTCBTC, Indodax, Cryptomate and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

