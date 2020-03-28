Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 352.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trimble were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 804,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

