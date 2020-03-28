Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,705,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,959 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

