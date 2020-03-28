Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.43% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

SAMG opened at $9.28 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

