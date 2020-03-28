Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Shares in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $102.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.85.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,506. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

