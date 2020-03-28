Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 6,325 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 349.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 347.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 23.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.97. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

