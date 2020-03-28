Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 25,327 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 357.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

DVN opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.