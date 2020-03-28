Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,115 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average is $106.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

