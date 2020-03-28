Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 453.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in WABCO were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WABCO by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,216,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,269,000 after buying an additional 1,166,614 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WABCO by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $296,519,000 after buying an additional 696,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WABCO by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,676,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,205,000 after buying an additional 223,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WABCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after buying an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of WABCO by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 881,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,389,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBC opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.20 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.69.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WABCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

