Captrust Financial Advisors Has $808,000 Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 123.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $171.34 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average is $204.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,327 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.27.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

