Captrust Financial Advisors Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 253.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Wedbush cut their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Match Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

