Captrust Financial Advisors Has $756,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746,543 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,744,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after acquiring an additional 523,937 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,891,000 after acquiring an additional 285,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $81.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

