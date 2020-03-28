Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Five Below were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC raised its position in Five Below by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five Below by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Five Below by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 239,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $71.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.83. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

