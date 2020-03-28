Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1,246.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.55.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $155.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.85 and a 200 day moving average of $230.07.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

