Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 15,792 Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,630,000 after buying an additional 2,593,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,274,000 after buying an additional 1,607,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $47,060,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,235,000 after buying an additional 337,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE SNY opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

