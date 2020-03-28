Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 13,731 Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

