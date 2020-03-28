Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $76,389.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,407. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

