Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 4,138 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

