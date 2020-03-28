Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in AON by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $165.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

