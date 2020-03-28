Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 492.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $98.05 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $143.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6973 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from iShares US Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.