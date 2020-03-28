Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 8,928 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,418,000 after buying an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,164,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,332,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,326,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,637,000 after buying an additional 528,780 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

