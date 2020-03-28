Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 245.09 ($3.22).

Shares of LON:CAPC opened at GBX 151.95 ($2.00) on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

