Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$100,056.00 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total value of C$100,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,660,721.15.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Sean Finn acquired 145 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$116.05 per share, with a total value of C$16,827.25.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Sean Finn acquired 16 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.04 per share, with a total value of C$1,840.64.

On Thursday, February 27th, Sean Finn sold 8,200 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.70, for a total value of C$948,740.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80.

TSE CNR opened at C$103.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$114.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.88%.

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$117.14.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

