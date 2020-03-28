Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Burnham stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.10. Burnham has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.78 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

