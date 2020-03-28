Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Builders FirstSource from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

BLDR stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

