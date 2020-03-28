Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Builders FirstSource from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.
BLDR stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.