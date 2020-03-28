BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of BRT opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.