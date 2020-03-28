Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKD. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Brookdale Senior Living’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Frank M. Bumstead purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,181.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee S. Wielansky purchased 14,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,792 shares of company stock worth $291,997. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.