Brokers Offer Predictions for Apple Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apple in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $15.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.83. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura decreased their target price on Apple from to in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.