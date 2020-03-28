Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target at $243.33

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.33.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

ZBRA stock opened at $184.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

