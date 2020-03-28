Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target at $243.33

Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.33.
ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.
ZBRA stock opened at $184.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
Further Reading: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.