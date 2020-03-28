Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT at $18.25

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Umpqua by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 748,646 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth $45,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.