Brokerages Set Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Target Price at GBX 814.82

Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.82 ($10.72).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) price objective on Just Eat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Just Eat from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of LON JE opened at GBX 861 ($11.33) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 861 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 786.49. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

