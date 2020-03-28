Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price at $73.29

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,340. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

