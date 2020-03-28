Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price at $73.29

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.64.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,340. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ IONS opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 9.97. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 2.04.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.