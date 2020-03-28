Brokerages Set Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) PT at $65.67

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

