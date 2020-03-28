Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Price Target at €67.45

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.10 ($78.02).

BMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €45.52 ($52.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.40.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

