Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price at $60.30

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.