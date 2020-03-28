BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get BRENNTAG AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.