Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. Boc Hong Kong has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $91.79.
About Boc Hong Kong
