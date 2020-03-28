BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BNCCORP stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. BNCCORP has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 14.56%.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

