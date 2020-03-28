Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,425,905.20 in Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 19th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 236,157 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $4,801,071.81.

On Monday, March 16th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16.

On Thursday, March 12th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $8,449,704.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.