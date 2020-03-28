Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.29 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $3.29 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $208.44 or 0.03332376 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, COSS, Cryptopia and CoinFalcon.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,255.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,355,038 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, Exrates, Instant Bitex, ABCC, Fatbtc, OKCoin International, CoinEx, Zaif, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, Bitbank, Bisq, Cryptomate, UEX, Liquid, Bit2C, Coinbe, BitMarket, Coinone, BX Thailand, Stocks.Exchange, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Bitso, Koineks, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Gatecoin, Coinroom, BiteBTC, Graviex, BTC Markets, Coinfloor, Coinsuper, Coinnest, CPDAX, CoinBene, ACX, Negocie Coins, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Kuna, Altcoin Trader, Bittylicious, MBAex, bitFlyer, QuadrigaCX, ZB.COM, Liqui, Braziliex, CoinTiger, SouthXchange, CoinFalcon, COSS, Koinex, TOPBTC, Buda, QBTC, BitBay, BitForex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinim, WazirX, Coinhub, Bitsane, Allcoin, Livecoin, Korbit, Trade By Trade, Mercatox, Iquant, Cryptopia, Bitfinex, Mercado Bitcoin, Bitinka, DSX, HBUS, Bithumb, B2BX, cfinex, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Bitstamp, Kraken, CEX.IO, Bitbns, BigONE, Indodax, Bittrex, BtcTrade.im, C2CX, FCoin, Zebpay, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Coinsquare, BTCC, Ovis, Binance, xBTCe, RightBTC, Upbit, Kucoin, OKEx, Bibox, DragonEX, Exmo, Bit-Z, Tidex, WEX, Crex24, Cobinhood, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Huobi, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, EXX, Independent Reserve and IDCM. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

